India adds 7,579 COVID-19 cases, lowest tally since April 2020; active caseload lowest in 536 days

India added 7,579 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest increase since April 30, 2020, taking the tally to 3,45,26,480, as per the Union Health Ministry. The daily tally fell below 8,000 for the first time in 542 days. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 46 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 149 consecutive days now.

The active coronavirus cases fell by 4,859 in a day and the caseload declined to 1,13,584, the lowest in 536 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. Nine states, union territories reported a rise in active cases.

New fatalities rose by 236 and the death toll surged to 4,66,147. Kerala reports 180 new deaths, including a backlog of 105 fatalities, the data stated. The positivity rate stood at 0.79 percent, the recovery rate at 98.32 percent, and the mortality rate at 1.35 percent.