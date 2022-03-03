India adds 6,561 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 65 days; fatalities at 142

India added 6,561 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest tally in 65 days, taking the tally of coronavirus infection to 4,29,45,160, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday. The death toll has climbed to 5,14,388 with 142 more fatalities.

India has recorded less than 1 lakh daily COVID-19 cases for 25 consecutive days. Active cases comprise 0.18 percent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate improved to 98.62 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A reduction of 8,528 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a day. The active cases declined to 77,152. The daily positivity rate was 0.74 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.99 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,53,620, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 percent. Among the 142 fatalities reported in a day, 96 were from Kerala and 12 from Karnataka. In total, 5,14,388 deaths have been reported so far in the country with 1,43,706 from Maharashtra, 65,597 from Kerala, 39,969 from Karnataka, 38,009 from Tamil Nadu, 26,127 from Delhi, 23,468 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,178 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23.