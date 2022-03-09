India adds 4,575 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs; active cases decline to 46,962

India adds 4,575 new COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the total tally of coronavirus infection to 4,29,75,883. The active cases declined to 46,962 and the active cases comprise 0.11 percent of the total infections, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll rose to 5,15,355 with 145 fatalities in a day -- 111 from Kerala, nine from Uttar Pradesh, and eight from Karnataka. A total of 5,15,355 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,745 from Maharashtra, 66,374 from Kerala, 40,004 from Karnataka, 38,019 from Tamil Nadu, 26,139 from Delhi, 23,485 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,181 from West Bengal, the data updated at 8 am showed. The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.69 percent, The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.51 percent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.62 percent, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. The 108 new fatalities include 83 from Kerala and five from Karnataka