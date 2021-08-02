Home

    India adds 40,134 new COVID-19 cases, fatalities at 422; 17 states, UTs report rise in active cases

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    In the last 24 hours, 36,946 coronavirus patients have recovered, thus taking the number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 3,08,57,467.

    India added 40,134 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, more than 40,000 cases for the sixth day. The number of cases increased to 3,16,95,958. The active cases rose by 2,766 and the caseload jumped to 4,13,718, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.
    The single-day fatalities were reported at 422 and the death toll stood at 4,24,773. The mortality rate is at 1.34 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
    In the last 24 hours, 36,946 coronavirus patients have recovered, thus taking the number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 3,08,57,467. The positivity rate rose to 2.81%, the highest in the last one week, and the recovery rate remained at 97.35 percent.
    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19. The caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.
