India adds 2,568 COVID-19 cases; daily fatalities rises to 97

India added 2,568 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of coronavirus infections to 4,29,96,062, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. Statewise -- Kerala reported 809 new cases, followed by Mizoram 494, Maharashtra 157.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,974 with 97 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The death toll, including backlog, was below 100 for the fourth consecutive day. Kerala reports 78 new deaths (including 71 backlog), followed by Odisha 4, Haryana 3.

The active cases declined by 2,251 cases and the caseload dipped to 33,917 in the last 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.08 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 percent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,46,171 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.