India adds 2,259 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; fatalities at 20

India recorded 2,259 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of infections to 4,31,31,822. The active cases declined to 15,044 as the caseload decreased by 375, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Statewise - Delhi reported 520 new cases, followed by Kerala at 501, and Maharashtra at 316. Sixteen states and union territories have reported a fall in the active cases while 12 states and UTs have reported a rise in the caseload, the data stated.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,323 with 20 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 percent. Kerala reports 17 new deaths (all backlog), Uttar Pradesh 2, and Delhi 1.

The active cases comprise 0.03 percent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.53 percent, according to the health ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.