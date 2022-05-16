India adds 2,202 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 26 days; fatalities at 27

India added 2,202 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, the lowest in 26 days, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,23,801. The active cases dipped to 17,317 as the caseload decreased by 375 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Statewise -- Delhi reported 613 new cases, followed by Kerala at 428, Haryana at 302. Eight states, union territories reported a rise in active cases.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,241 with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 percent. The 27 new fatalities include 22 from Kerala, three from Delhi and one each from Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 5,24,241 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,855 from Maharashtra, 69,385 from Kerala, 40,105 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,195 from Delhi, 23,513 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,203 from West Bengal.

The active cases comprised 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 percent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74 percent and weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 percent, according to the health ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.