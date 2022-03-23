India adds 1,778 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; 28 states, UTs report 0 new deaths

India has reported 1,778 new COVID-19 cases, taking India's tally to 4,30,12,749, while the number of active cases declined by over 800 to 23,087, according to the government data updated on Wednesday.

Also, five states and union territories have reported zero new cases. Statewise -- Kerala has reported 702 new cases, followed by Mizoram at 159, Maharashtra at 156, the data read.

The death toll has climbed to 5,16,605 with 62 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The 62 new fatalities include 52 from Kerala alone. As many as 28 states, union territories have reported zero new deaths, the data said.

Six states and union territories have reported a rise in active cases. The active cases now constitute 0.05 percent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.26 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.36 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,24,73,057. The country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 percent, the health ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 50 lakh on September 16 and one crore on December 19 that year.

With inputs from PTI