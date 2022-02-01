India adds 1,67,059 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 23 days; Kerala's tally crosses 60 lakh mark

India added 1,67,059 COVID-19 cases in a day, the lowest in 23 days. The daily tally was below 2 lakh for the first time in 20 days, taking the total number of cases to 4,14,69,499, as per Union Health Ministry.

The new cases were 20.42 percent lower than the previous day. This is the sharpest dip in new cases in the third wave. Statewise -- Kerala reported 42,154 new cases, Karnataka 24,172, Tamil Nadu 19,280. The total number of reported cases in Kerala crossed the 60 lakh mark, the second-highest in India after Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 1,192 fatalities were reported and the toll, including backlog, was above 1,000 for the first time in 58 days. Kerala reported 729 new deaths (including 638 backlog), followed by Maharashtra 39, Punjab 39, the data stated.

The active cases decreased by 88,209 to reach 17,43,059-- 4.20 percent of the total infections. The active cases fell for the eighth day as 33 states, union territories reported a decline in the active caseload. The country's recovery rate stands at 94.60 percent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.69 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.25 percent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,92,30,198 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 percent, the ministry said

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.