India adds 15,102 COVID-19 cases; 3 states, UTs report rise in active caseload

India logged 15,102 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of infection to 4,28,67,031, while the active cases declined to 1,64,522, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll climbed to 5,12,622 with 278 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for 17 consecutive days. There has been a rise in new cases for the first time in six days. The new cases were below 20,000 for the fourth day. Kerala reported 5,691 new cases, followed by Mizoram 1,295, Maharashtra 1,080, the data stated.

Three states, union territories -- Delhi, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep -- reported a rise in the active cases. The active cases comprise 0.38 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.42 percent, the health ministry said. A reduction of 16,553 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, as per the data.

Deaths were below 300 for the third consecutive day. Kerala reported 130 new deaths (including 39 backlog), followed by Maharashtra at 47, Karnataka 29, the data said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

