India adds 14,313 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 224 days; active caseload lowest since March 2020

India added 14,313 new COVID-19 cases in a day, the lowest in 224 days. The total number of cases rose to 3,39,85,920, as per the Union Health Ministry.

In 24 hours, 26,579 people recovered from COVID-19. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stood at 3,33,20,057. The recovery rate increased to 98.04 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases have declined to 2,14,900, the lowest since March 2020. A decrease of 12,447 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 181 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll stood at 4,50,963, the data stated. As many as 22 states, union territories have reported zero death in a day.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.