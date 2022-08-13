By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India is recording an average of over 15,000 COVID-19 cases daily, prompting the Centre to advise against large gatherings for Independence Day celebrations and strict adherence to COVID protocol.

As the country gears up for the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, COVID-19 cases have been rising in some parts of the country. India is recording an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily, prompting the Centre to ask states and UTs to ensure there are no large gatherings for Independence Day celebrations and adherence to strict COVID-19 protocols.

“As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid guidelines are followed,” the advisory said.

Here are COVID-19 guidelines that need to be followed:

People participating in an event should wear a mask properly. In states like Delhi and Kerala, masks have been made mandatory.

It is advisable to avoid crowded places and large gatherings in poorly-ventilated spaces.

It is advisable to frequently and thoroughly clean your hands with either an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, or any other symptom of COVID-19, avoid attending any events and get yourself tested.

In small/outdoor gatherings, social distancing must be followed.

Make sure to cover your mouth and nose before coughing or sneezing.

The Assam government has also advised that outdoor gatherings should not exceed 1,500 persons and gatherings in closed spaces should not exceed 50 percent capacity or 200 persons. The Odisha government has prohibited students’ from participating in school functions of Independence Day.

India reported 16,561 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 262 cases or 1.61 percent higher than that reported the previous day, taking the total tally of cases to 4,42,23,557 in the country.

The maximum cases were reported in Delhi with 2,726 cases, Maharashtra with 1,877 cases, and Karnataka with 1,691 cases. The active cases, however, dipped slightly to 1,23,535, according to the Union Health Ministry data shared on August 12.