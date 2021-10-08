Increase in raw material prices will impact margins by 5-7%: Suven Life Sciences

Suven Life Sciences said the increase in raw material price will impact the company's margins by 5-7 percent.

Pharmaceutical firm Suven Life Sciences on Friday said the increase in raw material price will impact the company's margins by 5-7 percent.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Venkat Jasti, chairman and the chief executive officer, said a small raw material availability makes it challenging for us. It can stop production or it can delay the production and that is our worry.

On the China market, he said, "By the time, we (India) put up our capacities and pricing, the Chinese will drop their pricing and again we would be back to square one. Therefore, it’s too difficult for us to guess what is going to happen."

According to him, the company will not make Molnupiravir (oral treatment for COVID-19) unless there is a requirement for it as the country has enough players who have already taken the permission and are going to manufacture and supply.

"If there is a shortage, then I can ramp it up within 15 days and supply. So, we have kept everything ready but we are not going ahead as it is not our regular product. It’s only for the pandemic sake, as our responsibility we thought we should do if the need comes in the picture because of COVID-19," he added.

