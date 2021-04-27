  • SENSEX
In pics: What type of cells does COVID-19 virus attack?

Updated : April 27, 2021 06:21 PM IST

Scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH), Charité -- Universitätsmedizin Berlin and the Thorax Clinic at Heidelberg University Hospital discovered that the receptor for this coronavirus is abundantly expressed in respiratory tract cells lined with hair-like projections called cilia that sweep mucus and bacteria out of the lungs. Here's a guide to help you understand what type of cells does the COVID-19 virus attack?

Scientists have examined samples from non-virus infected patients to determine which cells of the lungs and bronchi are targets of SARS-CoV-2
The virus releases its genome inside the cell and uses the host cell's protein to replicate its genome.
ACE2 is a protein on the surface of many cell types. It acts as the receptor for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and allows it to infect the cell. Using the spike-like protein on its surface, the SARS-CoV-2 virus binds to ACE2 prior to entry and infection of cells.
Scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH), Charité -- Universitätsmedizin Berlin and the Thorax Clinic at Heidelberg University Hospital discovered that the receptor for this coronavirus is abundantly expressed in respiratory tract cells lined with hair-like projections called cilia that sweep mucus and bacteria out of the lungs.
Epithelial linings with cilia are abundantly present in the lungs and bronchi. Due to this, the respiratory tract is very prone to SARS-CoV-2  exposure.
The study found that the density of ACE2 receptor on the cells increased with age and was generally higher in men than women. This could be the reason behind the ageing population, particularly male, are falling prey to the virus. Note: The contents of this article should not be considered medical advice. Please consult your physician if you feel any discomfort.
Published : April 27, 2021 06:21 PM IST

