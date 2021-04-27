In pics: What type of cells does COVID-19 virus attack?
Updated : April 27, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH), Charité -- Universitätsmedizin Berlin and the Thorax Clinic at Heidelberg University Hospital discovered that the receptor for this coronavirus is abundantly expressed in respiratory tract cells lined with hair-like projections called cilia that sweep mucus and bacteria out of the lungs. Here's a guide to help you understand what type of cells does the COVID-19 virus attack?