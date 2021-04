In pics: These states have imposed night curfew, weekend lockdowns as COVID-19 cases rise

Tamil Nadu: The state government has announced new measures to check the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The curbs will be effective from April 10. In Chennai, in inter- and intra-state buses, the number of passengers will be confined to seating capacity. Malls, restaurants and cinemas halls will operate at 50 percent capacity. In taxis and autos, three and two passengers will be allowed respectively. People will be barred from places of worship. In Chennai, retail fruit and vegetable shops at Koyambedu complex will not be allowed to operate. (Image: Reuters)