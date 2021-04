Healthcare

In Pics: These five countries account for over 60% of new COVID-19 cases

Updated : April 22, 2021 01:34 PM IST

India accounts for over a third of new COVID-19 cases in the world, according to Worldometers.com. More than 33 percent of the 55,96,572 new cases reported globally over the past seven days are from India. Here is the list of countries that have accounted for most COVID-19 cases over the past week:

1. India: The country witnessed 18,53,916 new COVID-19 cases in seven days, an increase of over 62 percent compared to the previous seven day period. (Image: Reuters)

2. US: With 4,56,676 new cases, the US has emerged second on the list. (Image: Reuters)

3. Brazil: The Latin American nation witnessed 4,45,231 new cases in the past seven days. The country also saw nearly 20,000 COVID-19 related deaths during the same period. (Image: AP)

4. Turkey: The country has emerged fourth on the list with 4,21,034 new cases. (Image: Reuters)

5. France: With 2,24,454 new cases in the past seven days, the European nation is one of the most affected countries in that part of the world. (Image: AP)

Published : April 22, 2021 01:34 PM IST