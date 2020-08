Here are the five states that account for over 70 percent of India's total COVID-19 related deaths, according to the health ministry's data as of August 13. (Image: AP Photo)

No 1 | Maharashtra | Total deaths: 18,306. (Image: PTI)

No 2 | Tamil Nadu | Total deaths: 5,159. (Image: Reuters)

No 3 | Delhi | Total deaths: 4,139. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

No 4 | Karnataka | Total deaths: 3,398. (Image: PTI)