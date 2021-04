In Pics | Once Mumbai's lifeline, Dabbawalas struggle to make ends meet

Before the pandemic, Mumbai's Dabbawalas delivered about 2 lakh lunches a day to office-goers. While this was reduced to a few thousand post the lockdown, today their customer base is mainly COVID patients and frontline workers. "There are many doctors who cannot go home and COVID patients in hospitals where families cannot visit and worry if they’re getting good food. So we pick up food from their homes in disposable containers and deliver them at COVID centres and hospitals. This is the service we have been offering for years – providing people with food cooked from their homes. So even during COVID, we will continue doing that, even if it is at hospitals," Ulhas Shantaram Muke said.