In PICs: How medical oxygen is produced and distributed

Updated : April 28, 2021 10:54 PM IST

As the COVID-19 cases are surging at an unprecedented scale across the country, the demand for medical oxygen has gone up manyfold. To meet the excessive demand, various steps are being taken by the government. Here's a pictorial essay on how medical grade oxygen is produced and distributed:

