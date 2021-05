In pics: Explainer on Liquid Medical Oxygen

Pressure Swing Absorption Technique: A much simpler method than the ASU, this technique relies on what is called selective adsorption. In this method when air is passed under pressure through a vessel containing an adsorbent bed of ‘zeolite’ that attracts nitrogen more strongly than oxygen, a large chunk of nitrogen will stay inside the vessel while the gas exiting the vessel will have a higher level of oxygen. This method is highly helpful for the production of oxygen near ground zero such as in hospitals.