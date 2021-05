Healthcare

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for May 19: Record rise in deaths; active cases fall below 33-lakh mark and more

Updated : May 19, 2021 01:34 PM IST

The second wave of COVID-19 is hitting the country hard. With several states imposing curfews and partial lockdowns, it seems the battle against the pandemic would last longer than anticipated. Here are the key highlights from the latest data released by the health ministry: (Image: Reuters)

India recorded 2,67,334 new coronavirus infections. Active COVID-19 cases in the country fell below the 33-lakh mark with the number of cases declining by 1,27,046. (Image: Reuters)

The active caseload reduced to 32,26,719, while the death toll increased to 2,83,248 with 4,529 new fatalities. (Image: Reuters)

The total number of vaccinated people in the country stood at 18,58,09,302 on Wednesday morning including over 13 lakh vaccinations done in the last 24 hours. (Image: Reuters)

The national recovery rate currently stands at 86.23 percent. The proportion of active cases decreased to 12.66 percent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated surged to 2,19,86,363. (Image: Reuters)

32,03,01,177 samples have been tested up to May 18 with 20,08,296 tested on Tuesday. (Image: PTI).

Published : May 18, 2021 01:43 PM IST