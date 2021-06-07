Healthcare

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for June 3: Active cases below 18 lakh, 2,887 new fatalities and more

Updated : June 07, 2021 01:51 PM IST

India, after being hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19, seems to be on the path of recovery, with a steady decrease in the number of cases and deaths. However, the battle against the pandemic would last longer than anticipated with several states still under curfews and partial lockdowns. Here is a look at the key highlights from the latest COVID-19 data released by the health ministry:

India recorded 1,34,154 new coronavirus infections. Active COVID-19 cases in the country continued to be below the 18-lakh mark with the number falling by another 80,232. (Image: Reuters)

The active caseload, which was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, currently stands at 17,13,413 while the death toll increased to 3,37,989 with 2,887 new fatalities. (Image: Reuters)

The total number of vaccinated people in the country stood at 22,10,43,693 on Thursday morning including nearly 25 lakh vaccinations done in the last 24 hours. (Image: Reuters)

The national recovery rate currently stands at 92.79 percent. On the other hand, the proportion of active cases decreased to 6.02 percent of the total infections.(Image: Reuters)

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,63,90,584.

Recoveries continued to outnumber the fresh cases for the 21st day in a row. (Image: Reuters)

