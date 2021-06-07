In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for June 3: Active cases below 18 lakh, 2,887 new fatalities and more
Updated : June 07, 2021 01:51 PM IST
India, after being hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19, seems to be on the path of recovery, with a steady decrease in the number of cases and deaths. However, the battle against the pandemic would last longer than anticipated with several states still under curfews and partial lockdowns. Here is a look at the key highlights from the latest COVID-19 data released by the health ministry: