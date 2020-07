As India steps up its fight against coronavirus, Rapid Antigen (Point of Care) Tests have been added as a diagnostic test along with RT-PCR for suspects in containment zones, hotspots and hospitals to screen high risk individuals. CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla dons personal protective gear (PPE) and steps into the SRA COVID-19 care centre in Mumbai's Jogeshwari West to give you a glimpse of how the BMC is working on a war-footing. (Image: Archana Shukla/CNBC-TV18)

The SRA building has been converted into a COVID Care Centre where high risk and household contacts of COVID-19 positive patients from slums are quarantined for 14 days. High risk contacts here are tested once between five and 14 days of contact with a positive patient. (Image: Archana Shukla/CNBC-TV18)

BMC has procured 1 lakh rapid antigen tests from South Korean firm SD Biosensors. BMC aims to perform 2,000 rapid antigen tests a day. The standard Q COVID-19 Ag kit has been developed by SD Biosensor and has been validated and approved by ICMR. (Image: Archana Shukla/CNBC-TV18)

Rapid antigen testing has started in nine municipal wards in North Mumbai and five municipal hospitals such as Sion Hospital, Cooper Hospital among others. (Image: Archana Shukla/CNBC-TV18)

In a week, BMC plans to start Rapid Antigen Point of Care Tests in all peripheral hospitals in suburbs. (Image: Archana Shukla/CNBC-TV18)

The Ministry of Health has allowed deployment of Rapid Antigen (Point of Care) in containment zones, Central and State Government Medical Colleges, hospitals, private hospitals and private labs. (Image: Archana Shukla/CNBC-TV18)