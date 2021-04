Healthcare

In pics | PM Narendra Modi takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Updated : April 08, 2021 10:31 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi. “Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon,” Modi tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (April 8) took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi. (Image: Narendra Modi official Twitter account)

“Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon,” Modi stated on his Twitter page. (Image: Narendra Modi official Twitter account)

Modi received the first dose of the vaccine on March 1 -- 37 days go-- at the same hospital. (Image: Narendra Modi official Twitter account)

The two nurses who administered the vaccine to the prime minister on Thursday are P Niveda from Puducherry, who was present the last time, and Nisha Sharma from Punjab. (Image: Narendra Modi official Twitter account)

Modi has taken COVAXIN, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech. (Image: Narendra Modi official Twitter account)

The prime minister took the second shot at a time when the country is looking to expand its vaccination program. Nine crore people have already been vaccinated as the program now encompasses all Indians above the age of 45. (Image: Narendra Modi official Twitter account)

