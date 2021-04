Healthcare

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 23: India reports over 3 lk cases for 2nd day; active cases breach 24-lakh mark and more

Updated : April 23, 2021 11:46 AM IST

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting the country hard. With several states imposing curfews and partial lockdowns, it seems the battle against the pandemic would last longer than anticipated. Here are the key highlights from the latest data released by the health ministry:

CNBCTV18.com

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting the country hard. With several states imposing curfews and partial lockdowns, it seems the battle against the pandemic would last longer than anticipated. Here are the key highlights from the latest data released by the health ministry:

India reported over 3.33 lakh new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the world's highest daily spike, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,62,63,695, the data showed on Friday.

Active COVID-19 cases in India breached the 24-lakh mark, stretching the health infrastructure to the brink.

India's death toll increased to 1.86 lakhs with 2,263 new fatalities, the highest new deaths in the world in the last 24 hours.

The total number of vaccinated people in the country stood at 13.55 crore on Friday including over 31.48 lakh vaccinations done in the last 24 hours. Over 2 crore people have received both doses.

The national recovery rate has fallen to 80 percent in eight states and UTs. The recovery rate is the lowest in Lakshwadeep Islands, about 52 percent.

There is some encouraging news as well. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1.36 crore, with 1.93 lakh new recoveries.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases (67k), followed by Uttar Pradesh (34.25k), Kerala (37k), and Delhi (26.17k). Thirteen states and UTs reported over 10k new cases and 5 states and UTs reported over 25k new cases.

Maharashtra also reported the highest new deaths (568), followed by Delhi (306) and Chhattisgarh (207). Seven states and UTs reported over 100 new deaths.

Chhattisgarh (-1196) and Tripura (-37) reported a dip in active cases.

Globally, 8.88 lakh new cases were reported, the highest daily spike.

Published : April 23, 2021 11:46 AM IST