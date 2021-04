Healthcare

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 16: Over 2 lakh fresh cases; death count at a seven-month high and more

Updated : April 16, 2021 01:17 PM IST

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting the country hard. With several states imposing night curfews and weekend lockdowns, it seems the battle against the pandemic is going to last longer than anticipated. Here are the key highlights from the latest data released by the health ministry on Friday:

Total cases rose by more than 2 lakh for the second straight day. While the increase in active cases is lower as compared to the last two days, it still remains around 1 lakh.

Total cases stand at 1.43 crore, active cases have surged to 15.70 lakhs, and recoveries stand at 1.25 crore, while deaths have crossed 1.74 lakhs.

The number of recoveries has increased by more than 1 lakh for the first time. The recovery rate has slipped below 88 percent while the positivity rate has risen to 11 percent.

The number of deaths rose by 1,185 -- the biggest single-day rise in the last seven months. The mortality rate has gone down, it is at 1.22 percent, as compared to 1.33 percent on April 1.

The total number of vaccinated people in the country stood at 11,72,23,509 on Friday morning including over 27 lakh vaccinations done in the last 24 hours.

