In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 13: Total cases up by over 1 lk for 7th straight day; active cases above 12 lakh and more

Updated : April 13, 2021 12:33 PM IST

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting the country hard. With several states imposing curfews and partial lockdowns, it seems the battle against the pandemic is going to last longer than anticipated. Here are the key highlights from the latest data released by the health ministry:

The active COVID-19 cases in India continued to be above the 12-lakh mark for the second continuous day after over 1.6 lakh new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, as per the latest health ministry data. (Image: Reuters)

The active caseload currently stands at 12,64,698 while the death toll increased to 1,71,058 with 879 new fatalities. (Image: Reuters)

The total number of vaccinated people in the country stood at 10,85,33,085 on Tuesday morning including over 40 lakh vaccinations done in the last 24 hours. (Image: Reuters)

The national recovery rate continues to be below the 90 percent mark and currently stands at 89.51 percent. On the other hand, the proportion of active cases has increased for 34 consecutive days and now constitutes 9.24 percent of the total infections. (Image: Reuters)

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,22,53,697. (Image: AP)

The ICMR data reveals that 25,92,07,108 samples have been tested up to April 12 including 14,00,122 samples that were tested on Monday (Image: Reuters)

