In phase 3 trials, Sputnik V showed efficacy of 91.6%: Lancet

An interim report published in British medical journal The Lancet on Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 stated that it showed an efficacy of 91.6 percent.

The calculation was based on the analysis of data of 19,866 volunteers. In volunteers aged above 60, the efficacy rate was 91.8 percent. Among adverse events, 94 percent were mild and included flu-like symptoms, reactions in the site of the vaccine, headache and asthenia. However, no serious adverse events were reported.

On January 21, Sputnik V vaccine got a series of boosts, with Hungary and the United Arab Emirates becoming the first countries in the European Union and Gulf region, respectively, to register the Russian jab for emergency use.

Sputnik V was registered by the Russian ministry of health as the first vaccine in the world against COVID-19 on August 11, 2020. The ministry had then stated that the Sputnik V vaccine had undergone all the necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the novel coronavirus. By September 4, 2020, results of the vaccine’s phase 1 and 2 studies were published in The Lancet.

The vaccine was named so by Kirill Dmitriev, director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (R.D.I.F.), the sovereign wealth fund that is the vaccine’s chief lobbyist and financial backer.

Sputnik V was developed at the Gamaleya Institute in the Russian capital of Moscow. Before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the institute scientists had produced vaccines for Ebola and MERS, a respiratory illness quite similar to COVID that had surfaced in Saudi Arabia in 2012. Neither of the vaccines, however, had been widely used or given authorisation for use outside Russia.

Administering of Sputnik V is expected to start in 12 countries in first week of February. Mexico became the first country to import 32 million doses of the vaccine. India is expected to receive a supply of 100 million doses and has an agreement with Russia to produce the same number annually on its territory, courtesy the Hyderabad-based pharma company Hetero.