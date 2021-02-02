Healthcare In phase 3 trials, Sputnik V showed efficacy of 91.6%: Lancet Updated : February 02, 2021 06:07 PM IST Among adverse events, 94 percent were mild and included flu-like symptoms, reactions in the site of the vaccine, headache and asthenia. The vaccine was named so by Kirill Dmitriev, director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund that is the vaccine’s chief lobbyist and financial backer. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply