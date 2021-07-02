In last 6 months, 99.5% of people killed in US due to COVID-19 not vaccinated: Report

Nearly all of the fatalities registered in the US from COVID-19 in the last months were of individuals who weren’t vaccinated. The data came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Dr. Walensky reported the preliminary data collected by the CDC in a White House briefing on July 1.

The data matches with an earlier report done by the Associated Press, which found that over 99.2 percent of the 18,000 deaths reported in the month of May were in unvaccinated individuals.

"Any suffering or death from COVID-19 tragic," Dr. Walensky said, "With vaccines available across the country, the suffering and loss we are now seeing is entirely avoidable."

The latest report highlights the effectiveness of vaccination against preventing symptomatic cases, hospitalisation and death for those who contract COVID-19. Even as the CDC and AP analysis show glowing results for COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine hesitancy remains high among the unvaccinated population in the US.

Dr. Walensky identified nearly 1,000 counties in the country that only had a vaccination rate of 30 percent. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the vaccination rates were starkly divided among party lines across the nation.

The country, which jointly produced some of the earliest vaccines against COVID-19, is now on track to fall far short of the target of vaccinated adults as set by President Joe Biden. The US President had set the ambitious goal of providing at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to all American adults by July 4, the American day of Independence.

The latest data goes to show, however, that vaccine effectiveness cannot simply be measured through just efficacy data collected during its trials.