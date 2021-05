Two days after the government assured to vaccinate all Indians by December this year, the Centre's lawyer, soliciter general Tushar Mehta reiterated that statement before the Supreme Court. He promised that the government can procure more vaccines and complete inoculation of all adults by December or earlier. But, the apex court pointed out what it called "various flaws" in the government's vaccination strategy and has asked for a policy document.

To begin with, the apex court pulled up the Centre for its vaccine procurement policy saying it can't put the onus on states or municipal bodies to procure vaccines. The court made it clear that it is the union government of India that needs to procure vaccines for the entire country.

Court also questioned the issue of differential pricing of vaccines. The apex court asked why vaccine manufacturers are setting different prices for state government and private hospitals.

The top court also questioned why the Centre has excluded 18 to 44 age group from free vaccination. Court asked on what basis has the central government excluded those below 45 in its strategy.

Further, the court slammed the Centre for mandatory Co-Win registration and asked how will people in rural areas, those who are poor and vulnerable will go online to seek a vaccine. Mincing no words, the court said the government needs to "wake up and smell the coffee"-- and amend policies to address the digital divide.

The Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the Centre's submissions of an affidavit on the vaccine policy, the court demanded the government to submit its policy document to understand its intent.

To take the discussion forward, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr NK Arora, Head-Operations Research, Natl COVID-19 Taskforce Advisor, AEFI National Committee.

Dr Arora said, “India did the prioritisation exercise last September-October 2020 and based on the projections of vaccine availability to the highest fatality group and also those who are likely to have severe diseases and hospitalisation. It was at that time 50 years plus was considered as priority group along with three other groups which are at high risk of exposure to the virus.”

On vaccination, he said, “Vaccination to be opened up for all the age group including as we all are aware that paediatric trial is going on in fact there are 2-3, so with this in the background and the volume we should be able to immunise almost the whole population the adult population with the vaccine. We are in a very comfortable position and I completely agree with what the government has said.”

“Overall we would be having at an average 30 crore doses per month or in other words, we are ready to immunise 1 crore population every day for nest 6 months starting from the second half of July or so.”