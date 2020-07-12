  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
How much tax you pay on your equity investments?
Global Markets: Asian stocks fall on virus worry, China stock rally pauses
MCX to launch Gold Mini Options from July 10
Rupee jumps 56 paise to settle at 75.04 against US dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

In a first, Trump dons masks in visit to a military medical facility

Updated : July 12, 2020 07:13 PM IST

The visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center marked Trump's first public appearance with a face-covering since the virus began sweeping across the United States earlier this year.
Trump had previously refused to wear a mask in public or ask other Americans to do so, saying it was a personal choice, although he had said he would if he was in a crowd and could not maintain distance from others.
In a first, Trump dons masks in visit to a military medical facility

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra adds 7,827 new COVID-19 cases; Death toll in Delhi at 3,371; 1,573 new cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra adds 7,827 new COVID-19 cases; Death toll in Delhi at 3,371; 1,573 new cases

Gold ETFs attract Rs 3,500 crore in H1 2020 on safe-haven buying

Gold ETFs attract Rs 3,500 crore in H1 2020 on safe-haven buying

Six of top-10 companies add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL shines

Six of top-10 companies add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL shines

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement