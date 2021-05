An innovative Home Isolation Tracking (HIT) application developed by the Bihar government to keep an eye on the condition of COVID-19 patients recuperating at their residence has drawn special praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi came to know about the HIT App while talking to Patna district magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh during an interaction with officials of several districts of nine states on Tuesday.

Impressed with the concept, the Prime Minister ordered to send its details to the Union Health Ministry for its utilisation across the country, Singh said.

"The health department has sent one-page detail of the HIT COVID App to the Union Health Ministry," Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pratyaya Amrit said.

Meanwhile, more than 100 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Bihar for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, though the state appeared to have left the worst behind with a recovery rate exceeding 90 percent and active caseload dipping to nearly half of what it was during the peak. According to the health department, the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 4,143 with 104 fresh fatalities. On Tuesday, 111 fatalities were reported, the highest number for a single day in the state.

Besides, 6,059 fresh cases have raised the overall tally to 6.70 lakh. However, 6.07 lakh people have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far. The number of active cases, which had increased more than 50 times since the beginning of April and stood at more than 1.15 lakh till a few weeks ago, has dropped to 58,610.