Importing of donated COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna by Cipla still stuck

The importing of donated COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna by Cipla which had come to light in June is still stuck and there is no movement on commercial talks either, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

"Government and Moderna are still to reach agreement on various clauses," sources said.

"Cipla, however, is working on creating the infrastructure to import the donated vaccines but is awaiting clarity from the government of India to move forward. Cipla will discuss tie-up with Moderna only once government clarifies on an indemnity," they said.

When contacted, Cipla declined to comment on CNBC-TV18's query.

To discuss the pace of the vaccination drive, concerns over supply and other related issues; CNBC-TV18 earlier spoke to Doctor NK Arora , who is the chairperson of the Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

Dr Arora said the availability of vaccines is a very legitimate concern. Bharat Biotech had initial hiccups in their new plant in Bengaluru and should have achieved higher production in July, which he hopes that they should be able to do this month.

"We had expected two things - In January we had said about 50 crore doses will be administered by end of July, which the country has almost achieved of around 47 crore. This month onwards the vaccine availability should become much better. Last month around 13 crore were administered and another 1-2 crore must be in pipeline. This month it should around 20 crore doses must be available," he said.