Important! Govt issues two-line press release. Here's what it says

The Union government has advised people not to resort to panic buying, reiterating that the essential services will continue to remain available despite the shutdown in a bid to assuage people’s fears after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced complete lockdown in the country until April 15

In an address to the nation on Tuesday night, Modi announced lockdown across the country beginning March 25. It will stay in force until mid-April.

The announcement made at 8 pm on Tuesday saw people flock to their local markets as they attempted to stock up on essentials unsure of the state of affairs during the lockdown.

The prime minister’s announcements made it clear that essential services will remain operational, and Wednesday’s press release has reiterated the same stance.

Major e-commerce players across the country have been affected by the government’s pronouncement, with Flipkart temporarily suspending services. Amazon India has said that it will only fulfil orders of essentials, cancelling other orders and issuing refunds.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has soared above 500 and has claimed ten lives in the country so far. Globally, it has wreaked havoc, with death toll nearing 19,000. The number of positive coronavirus cases is well above 400,000.

Follow all coronavirus updates live here