Important! Govt issues two-line press release. Here's what it says
Updated : March 25, 2020 11:37 AM IST
In an address to the nation on Tuesday night, Modi announced lockdown across the country beginning March 25. It will stay in force until mid-April.
The announcement made at 8 pm on Tuesday saw people flock to their local markets as they attempted to stock up on essentials unsure of the state of affairs during the lockdown.
The prime minister’s announcements made it clear that essential services will remain operational, and Wednesday’s press release has reiterated the same stance.