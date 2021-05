The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has reconsidered its stand against Ramdev saying it would take back the police complaints lodged against the yoga guru and withdraw the defamation suit if he withdrew his remarks against COVID-19 vaccines and modern medicine.

Clarifying the new stand taken by IMA its national president, Dr JA Jayalal said, "IMA has nothing against the Yoga guru personally. Ramdev was talking about modern medicine in the backdrop of the pandemic, ongoing vaccination drive and the treatment against COVID-19. By asking these questions, he was actually questioning the government and his statements can confuse the public at large," Zeenews reported.

Ramdev has been accused by IMA of alleged disparaging remarks against modern medicine and doctors. The IMA notice has demanded an apology from Baba Ramdev within 15 days failing which he has to pay Rs 1,000 crore as compensation.

Recently, Ramdev said lakhs have died using allopathic medicines while questioning the drugs used to treat the COVID-19 patients and promoting his own Ayurvedic medicines. He has also asked twenty-five questions to the IMA amid the ongoing controversy.

Meanwhile, IMA’s Uttarkhand unit challenged the yoga guru for an open debate which is yet to be responded to by Ramdev.