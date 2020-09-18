  • SENSEX
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to COVID-19, demands they be treated as martyrs

Updated : September 18, 2020 08:26 PM IST

According to the IMA COVID-19 data on September 16, as many as 2,238 doctors were infected with the disease and of them 382 lost their lives.
"This also exposes the hypocrisy of calling them corona warriors on one hand and denying them and their families the status and benefits of martyrdom," the IMA stated.
