IMA calls for nationwide ban on manjha for kite flying following PETA appeal

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide ban on all forms of manjha in the country, citing the growing threat to public health posed by the use of sharp kite strings.

In a letter sent to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on February 14, the IMA highlighted the dangers of cotton threads coated with glass, metal, or any other sharp material, which can cause injury or death to humans and birds alike.

Several states and Union territories, including Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Tripura, have already issued orders prohibiting all forms of manjha. However, the IMA believes that a nationwide policy is needed to fully address the issue and ensure that all forms of sharp kite strings are banned.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has praised the IMA's efforts to address the threats posed by manjha. According to PETA India advocacy officer Farhat Ul Ain, "Humans, including children, and animals stand no chance against such deadly weapons."

The IMA noted that manjha has claimed several lives in recent weeks, including those of an 11-year-old child in Nagpur, a two-year-old in Bhavnagar, and a 47-year-old man in Bhiwandi. In addition, countless others have been seriously injured by the lethal strings.

In Gujarat alone, over 10 people died from manjha in January 2023, and 1,281 accidents were reported in the state between January 14 and 15, according to PETA India. The use of manjha has also resulted in several burn injuries, including an incident in which an 11-year-old boy sustained burns to nearly 90 percent of his body after his metal-coated kite string came in contact with an overhead high-tension wire.

The IMA and PETA India are urging the government to implement a nationwide ban on all forms of manjha and promote the use of plain cotton strings for kite flying. "Kite flying can be enjoyable for all with plain cotton strings," the IMA said in its letter to Yadav. "May we please request that your good ministry prohibit all forms of manjha nationwide."