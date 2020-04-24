  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

IIT professor develops software to detect COVID-19 within 5 seconds using X-ray scan

Updated : April 24, 2020 02:50 PM IST

The professor, who took over 40 days to develop the software, has filed a patent for the same.
The software will not only reduce testing costs but will also reduce the risk of exposure to healthcare professionals
IIT professor develops software to detect COVID-19 within 5 seconds using X-ray scan

You May Also Like

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement