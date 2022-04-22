IIT Madras study backs Pfizer's Indomethacin as a more effective anti-COVID drug than paracetamol

Anti-viral drug Indomethacin, known for its use in the treatment of SARS could well be an effective anti- COVID drug, an IIT-Madras study has revealed. A larger trial on the drug conducted by the premier institute has revealed that Indomethacin was effective in bringing down fevers faster, and rapid reduction of coughs and body aches in comparison to paracetamol.

The study discovered a drastic reduction of COVID symptoms within 7 days of the administration of Indomethacin. Paracetamol, on the other hand, could take upto 10 days to show a reduction in symptoms.

IIT-M's findings have been published and peer-reviewed. The institute's researchers have said that they have also made a presentation to ICMR to validate their findings.

"Indomethacin (75mg SR) should be used in mild and moderate cases of COVID-19 where there is no contraindication," the report stated.

IIT-M held a press conference and backed Indomethacin which is manufactured by Pfizer for patients in the United States IIT-M held a press conference and backed Indomethacin which is manufactured by Pfizer for patients in the United States

Researchers at IIT-Madras have said that the study has proven that Indomethacin not only reduces COVID symptoms but could also reduce mortality owing to oxygen desaturation.

Also Read | Study suggests 30% of coronavirus patients develop Long COVID

"It will lead to rapid reduction in symptoms, fewer hospitalizations, less spread of infections and less mortality due to desaturation," the report stated.

IIT-Madras has not tested Indomethacin on patients with severe COVID-19. However, all trials, the institute added, were carried out on unvaccinated subjects in 2020 and 2021.

Indomethacin received FDA approval in 1965. According to publicly available data, the drug was 21,60,197 times in the United States in 2018.