Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, have come up with an innovative way to digitise healthcare information systems using blockchain-based technology.

The blockchain-based medical data and information exchange system for a mobile phone application called ‘BlockTrack’ is claimed to be a first-of-its-kind innovation in the country. It’s being field-tested currently at the IIT’s hospital.

According to a press release from IIT-M, BlockTrack aims to securely digitise healthcare information systems while ensuring the protection of sensitive personal information and medical records by decentralising the control and ownership of patient data, through a blockchain-based innovation.

IIT-M has already got a provisional patent for this innovation.

BlockTrack was made with support from Infosys, as part of its CSR program, and is currently being tested at IIT Madras Institute Hospital. The system was under development last year during the peak of the first wave.

There are two independently developed versions of the app for Android phones, one for patients and one for doctors. BlockTrack will generate unique identification codes for each user that will then be used to store their medical records and other healthcare information.

Blockchain technology stores its information in encrypted and salted format, which improves privacy. Since the information will be decentralised, it'll also make the transfer of such medical information easier.

Prabhu Rajagopal, lead faculty for Remote Diagnostics in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, "BlockTrack is an exciting project that depicts engineering innovations that have the disruptive potential to transform multiple domains. This is one of the first implementations of blockchain technology for securing healthcare data management systems and we see the immense impact this approach can make in securely digitising and maintaining unique patient records across the country and indeed across the world eventually."