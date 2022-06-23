If your child suddenly has trouble remembering, it could be a sign of long COVID: Lancet study

If your kid got infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and is showing symptoms for about two months, it could be a sign of long COVID, according to a recent study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.

According to Lancet, this is the largest study conducted to date on long COVID symptoms in children aged 0-14 years. Previously conducted studies had mostly focussed on adolescents, with infants and toddlers seldom represented.

This study, conducted in Denmark, used a national-level sampling of children and matched COVID-19 positive cases with a control group with no prior history of the disease.

Almost 11,000 responses of children with a positive COVID-19 test result were received and were matched by age and sex to over 33,000 children who had never tested positive for COVID-19.

The survey asked participants about the 23 most common symptoms of long COVID in children and used the World Health Organization definition of long COVID as symptoms lasting more than two months.

What should you monitor in your child

Rashes, mood swings, and stomach aches were the most commonly reported symptoms among children 0-3 years old. Among 4-11 years old, the most commonly reported symptoms were mood swings, trouble remembering or concentrating, and rashes. Among 12-14 years old, fatigue, mood swings, and trouble concentrating were the most commonly reported symptoms.

Children diagnosed with COVID-19 in all age groups are more likely to experience at least one symptom for two months or longer than the control group, the researchers claimed.

The study also found that over one-third of children reported symptoms that were not present before the SARS-CoV-2 infection, the researchers said.

"The overall aim of our study was to determine the prevalence of long-lasting symptoms in children and infants, alongside the quality of life, and absence from school or daycare," said Selina Kikkenborg Berg, a professor from Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark.

"Our results reveal that, although children with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis are more likely to experience long-lasting symptoms than children with no previous COVID-19 diagnosis, the pandemic has affected every aspect of all young people's lives," Berg said.

In the 0-3 years age group 40 percent of children diagnosed with COVID-19 (478 of 1,194 children) experienced symptoms for longer than two months. For the 4-11 years age group, the ratio was 38 percent of cases (1,912 of 5,023 children), and for the 12-14 years age group, 46 percent of cases (1,313 of 2,857 children) experienced long-lasting symptoms.

