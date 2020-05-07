  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Economy

`If this thing boomerangs': Second wave of infections feared

Updated : May 07, 2020 08:02 AM IST

“We’re risking a backslide that will be intolerable,” said Dr. Ian Lipkin of Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity.
“There will be a second wave, but the problem is to which extent. Is it a small wave or a big wave? It’s too early to say,” said Olivier Schwartz, head of the virus unit at France’s Pasteur Institute.
`If this thing boomerangs': Second wave of infections feared

You May Also Like

Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

Buying alcohol in Tamil Nadu? Prepare to produce ID proof, pay more and get 1 bottle for 3 days

Buying alcohol in Tamil Nadu? Prepare to produce ID proof, pay more and get 1 bottle for 3 days

Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement