The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted a community-based national sero-survey and found that around 15 to 30 percent individuals in containment zones are exposed to coronavirus. Under the survey, blood samples of randomly-selected individuals based in hotspots is tested to estimate the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the population.

According to reports, blood samples of individuals were taken from hotspot in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Delhi, Indore, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat and Jaipur – that contribute nearly 70 percent of the country’s total cases. The New Indian Express reported that 500 samples were collected from 10 containment zones in these cities.

This is ICMR’s first nationwide sero-survey and the initial results, which have reportedly been shared with the Union cabinet secretary and PMO, show that one-third of the population in most containment zones have been infected by the coronavirus and have recovered.

Tests were conducted to find out the presence of “IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 that appear 14 days after the infection and continue to be present in the blood serum for months”, the report said.

CNBCTV18.com could not independently verify the report.