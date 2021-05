Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for testing, as laboratories face challenges to meet the expected testing target due to the rise in caseload.

In the advisory, ICMR said RT-PCR test must not be repeated in any individual who has tested positive once either by RAT or RT-PCR.

"The need for RT-PCR test in healthy individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel may be completely removed to reduce the load on laboratories. Non-essential travel and interstate travel of symptomatic individuals (Covid-19 or flu like symptoms) should be essentially avoided to reduce the risk of infection."

"Mobile testing laboratories are now available on GeM portal. States are encouraged to augment RTPCR testing through mobile systems."

ICMR said testing booths will be set up at multiple locations including healthcare facilities, RWA offices, schools, colleges, community centers and other available vacant spaces.

"These booths should be operational 24x7 to improve access and availability of testing. Drive-through RAT testing facilities may be created at convenient locations as identified by local administration."