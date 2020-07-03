ICMR’s Aug 15 target for COVID-19 vaccine launch unrealistic, say experts: Here's why

Even as the Indian Council of Medical Council is hoping to launch its COVID-19 vaccine for public use latest by August 15 after completion of all clinical trials, many experts and scientists say the target is “unrealistic” and “impossible.”

Vaccine candidate Covaxin, jointly developed by Bharat Biotech, ICMR and the National Institute of Virology, has just been cleared to conduct Phase-I and Phase-II human trials by the Drug Controller General of India.

Terming it the “urgency to launch the vaccine” and “in view of public health emergency,” ICMR director general Balram Bhargava in a letter to 12 selected clinical trial sites asked them to "fast track all approvals related to the initiation of the clinical trial, and ensure that the subject enrolment is initiated no later than July 7, 2020.”

Besides verbal confirmations, there has been no formal announcement from ICMR or Health Ministry and even Bharat Biotech stayed away from making any comments on the trial process.

In absence of any official statement, many vaccine specialists feel there may have been a printing error causing and the actual target launch date could be August 2021, and not August 2020.

Dr Davinder Gill, vaccine expert and former CEO of Hilleman Labs told CNBC-TV18 that developing a full-fledged vaccine by August 15, 2020, was scientifically not possible. "ICMR should admit it was a typo. (The date) should be 2021...that will take away the hysteria and make people focus on real work."

Vaccines are complex to develop largely owing to stringent safety studies needed because it is meant to be given to healthy humans. Compressing the stages of testing and trials severely compromises on the safety assurance, say experts.

Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, there are more than 200 vaccine candidates in development, the World Health Organization has identified 17, which are undergoing clinical trials.

Dr Suresh Jadhav, executive director at Serum Institute of India too has voiced doubts if ICMR will be able to meet the August 15 launch date target.

“In my opinion, vaccine launch is not possible by Aug 15,” he told CNBC-TV18.

A senior scientist who has been on various global vaccine development projects highlighted said, “Even if done with little caution, phase 1 trial itself is not possible in this time frame, let alone public health use of the vaccine.”

Here are the key concerns raised by scientists and experts that make the move and claim look ambitious:

Vaccine Development Process

Given the alarming rate at which the virus has been spreading and the dire need to fast track vaccine and drug development, the WHO has advised that companies and researchers can look at simultaneous or parallel trials and/or combining different phase of trials.

However, even with abbreviated trials, experts say it will take on an average 5-6 months to study both safety and efficacy of the vaccine against the virus.

“The USFDA has just released guidance where they need to see at least 50 percent vaccine efficacy lasting for at least 6 months. What is the basis fixed by Indian regulator DCGI? ICMR does not have the authority to license,” said Dr Gill.

For Bharat Biotech's vaccine which is still in pre-clinical trials, starting and finishing all 3 critical phases of human trials in 5 weeks seems an almost impossible task to those who conduct these trials. Besides, the pre-clinical and animal study data has yet not been released or published.

According to the Clinical trial registry, Bharat Biotech plans to recruit almost 1,125 patients across 12 trial sites.

Vaccine development Phase 1 human trials look at safety in a small number of healthy individuals and then progress to expand the trial size. Phase 2 experiments with different dosages and age groups of people being trialled.

In COVID-19, the incubation period is studied to be between 2–28 days and hence one cycle of a trial will take a minimum of 28 days to study if there is an immune response and how safe that is.

A few COVID-19 vaccines are been developed as double dose vaccines and, in such cases, the second trial dose needs to be given after 28 days.

Serum Institute’s Jadhav said, “Even as they enter Phase I trials, we don’t know whether it is going to be a single-dose vaccine or double dose vaccine which will determine what is the minimum time that will require. In my opinion, the minimum time required for Phase 1 is at least 40 days.”

Public health expert Anant Bhan said adequate attention had to be paid to safety, efficacy, and ensuring that due protocols were followed in setting up infrastructure, adequate trial supervisors and staff, and the ability to recruit the right kind of participants.

"Phase I & II studies are complex studies, especially for a vaccine for a novel virus,” he said.

Other global vaccine candidates, who started human trials in April 2020 have just reached Phase 3 trials. Phase 1 safety study for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine took one-and-a-half months and is now in Phase 3 will still take 3 weeks more for completing all trials. Serum institute, Astrazeneca’s partner for this vaccine says “it will take 3-4 months to complete study on the vaccine.” Even US drug maker Moderna’s vaccine candidate is still in Phase 3. China, which started phase 3 military trials on its vaccine candidate had started development in January this year.

Safety issues

Every phase of the clinical trial is studying the safety of the vaccine and hence cannot be compromised. At the end of the day, vaccines are to be administered to healthy individuals.

“Most vaccines are administered to millions upon millions of people from all ages, classes, socio-economic structures and gender. Therefore, even a small adverse effect, seen in a small subset of people can sometimes become unacceptable,” Dr Gill wrote in a column.

Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidate is an inactivated virus. Using an inactive virus/bacterium for vaccine development has been an established and time-tested platform. However, inactivated virus vaccines also have the potential to be dangerous and hence need to go through clinical testing for the safety signals.

Both short term and long-term reactions of the vaccines on human body and pathophysiology need to be studied. “It is not possible to hurry up a human immune response. We have to wait to see,” said a scientist on the ICMR’s COVID-19 task force.

There have been previous incidents of “Antibody-dependent enhancement” with vaccines being developed for other types of SARS coronavirus previously. This means the vaccine may itself enhance the disease, if not developed and tested well.

A COVID-19 vaccine will be for the world and hence the product and clinical trials have to be approved and endorsed by the World Health Organisation too.

“So, it is not only our regulators, but when we are supplying to GAVI or UNICEF or PAHO or looking out for markets outside India, we have to take into account external regulatory requirements as well. Indian regulators will not take any chance with respect to the safety and quality,” Jadhav said.

"Vaccine for "public health use” is an extremely high hurdle to jump. Had it been just for military use like China has decided it would have been a different situation. But here due to public exposure, stakes are very high," Dr Gill said.

Ethics Committee and Trial Sites

The ICMR’s letter lists 12 hospitals and sites where the clinical trials will be conducted. However, the registration on the government site shows that seven out of 12 ethics committees have yet not approved the trial. Institutional ethics committees are a must for every trial site and are responsible for regulation, approval, and audit of every step of the prescribed clinical trial.

Data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) will be put in place, which will be monitoring the safety of the trials.

Some of the trial sites mentioned in ICMR letter are small nursing homes and hospitals and concerns have been raised on whether these selected investigators and hospitals have the required infrastructure, manpower, and nuanced experience of conducting regulatory clinical trials.

Dr S P Kalantri, a researcher and medical superintendent at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Sevagram tweeted, “Once upon a time, CDSCO insisted that all clinical trials for a new drug must be done in academic institutions or teaching hospitals. Now we find a number of private hospitals, with little or no research track record, participating in the #COVID19 #vaccine trial in India.”

Anant Bhan points out that the institutional ethics committees are already facing challenges since physical meetings are not possible.

“Most of these meetings are happening virtually and so it becomes difficult because they would want to ensure that there is monitoring available at the institutional level. Every trial detail and data need to be audited.”

Many have flagged the authoritative tone of the ICMR letter to hospitals, saying it puts undue pressure on investigators and ethics committee too.

The ICMR letter to the select clinical trial partners says “Kindly note non-compliance will be viewed very seriously. Therefore, you are advised to treat this project on highest priority and meet the given timelines without any lapse.”