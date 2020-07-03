  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Business

ICMR’s Aug 15 target for COVID-19 vaccine launch unrealistic, say experts: Here's why

Updated : July 03, 2020 11:24 PM IST

Vaccines are complex to develop largely owing to stringent safety studies needed because it is meant to be given to healthy humans
Some of the trial sites mentioned in ICMR letter are small nursing homes and hospitals
ICMR’s Aug 15 target for COVID-19 vaccine launch unrealistic, say experts: Here's why

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

COVID-19: NEET postponed to Sept 13, JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1, says HRD Ministry

COVID-19: NEET postponed to Sept 13, JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1, says HRD Ministry

Retail next growth area for RIL; raising target price to Rs 1,900 by Mar, says SP Tulsian

Retail next growth area for RIL; raising target price to Rs 1,900 by Mar, says SP Tulsian

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement