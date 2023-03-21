ICMR warns against irrational use of antibiotics, steroids for COVID-19 treatment — Check list here

The ICMR has suggested symptomatic treatment for COVID-19 patients in the new guidelines.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revised its clinical management guidelines for the treatment of adult COVID-19 patients, cautioning against the irrational use of antibiotics and steroids.

The apex medical research body has recommended that the possibility of co-infection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections should be determined before administering treatment, according to a news report by Mint.

The ICMR advises against the use of the following drugs in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in its clinical guideline document:

# Lopinavir-ritonavir

# Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)

# Ivermectin

# Convalescent plasma

# Neutralizing monoclonal antibody

# Molnupiravir

# Favipiravir

# Azithromycin

# Doxycycline

These drugs were widely prescribed in India during the first wave of the pandemic, along with antibiotics and steroids.

This news comes just days after the Indian Medical Association advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics to treat COVID-19 symptoms.

The ICMR has suggested symptomatic treatment for COVID-19 patients in the new guidelines.

Rajesh Gokhale, the Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, recently stated that the current surge in India is due to the presence of the XBB.1.16 variant of COVID-19, which is mild but has a high transmission rate. In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 918 new COVID-19 infections and 4 deaths.

India is also seeing an outbreak of H3N2 influenza, which has claimed two lives. The symptoms of both COVID-19 and influenza are similar, increasing the risk of co-infection in communities.

ICMR advises on Dexamethasone for the first time

The ICMR has defined the appropriate usage and duration of Dexamethasone for the first time.

The expert panel recommends the usage of Dexamethasone 6 mg/day or an equivalent dose of methylprednisolone (32 mg in 4 divided doses) for five to ten days or until discharge, whichever is earlier.

The panel has also recommended against the use of systemic corticosteroids in mild cases of COVID-19.

The ICMR advises against performing High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) chest in mild cases, as there is a high chance of exposure during the scanning procedure.

Raman Gangakhedkar, the national co-chair and former head of epidemiology at ICMR, has urged people not to self-medicate if they have COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms. They should consult their doctor and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.