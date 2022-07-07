The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC) in Puducherry have developed two colonies of female mosquitoes infected with bacteria to control the population of dengue and chikungunya causing mosquitoes. These special female mosquitoes will mate with males and produce larvae that do not carry these viruses.

The ICMR and the VCRC developed two colonies of Aedes aegypti, one infected with wMel and the other infected with wAlbB Wolbachia strains called Ae. aegypti (Pud). The VCRC had been working on the Wolbachia mosquitoes for the last four years, ANI reported.

However, the actual project may need numerous government approvals as mosquitoes will need to be released in the local areas every week.

Dr Ashwani Kumar, Director ICMR-VCRC, said, “We have prepared mosquitoes to replace dengue and chikungunya mosquitoes. We will release female mosquitoes which will mate with males and produce larvae that do not have these viruses. We have prepared mosquitoes and eggs and can release them anytime.”

According to him, there is good potential in the technology and the study that started four years ago and has been completed. Only government approvals are pending.

The World Health Organisation says dengue is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne known viral disease.

Previously, in 2021, genetically modified mosquitoes have been released in the United States. However, those projects took a decade for regulatory approval and public acceptance. The genetically engineered mosquitoes were released into the air in Florida Keys of the United States. The method was performed to suppress populations of wild Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which can carry diseases like zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever.

