Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct a community-based serosurvey to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 in Indian population. The survey will be based on random samples collected from 69 districts of 21 states in India.

So far, the government has maintained that while there have been clusters with large outbreaks, there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in India.

Also read: ICMR issues guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19 deaths to create robust data

It will be conducted by ICMR in collaboration with the ministry of health and family welfare, National Centre for Disease Control, state health departments and WHO.

Here are the five things to know about the sero-survey:

1. It will be a community based serosurvey to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 infection in Indian population. The results of the survey will provide information about spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection in different parts of the country.

2. This household level cross-sectional survey will cover 24,000 adults distributed equally across four types of districts categorized on the basis of reported cases of COVID-19.

3. A serosurvey involves testing of blood serum from a group of individuals. Hence, the survey will involve collection of venous blood samples from 400 randomly selected individuals, one per household, from 10 clusters in each district.

4. The sera (serum) from these individuals will be tested for presence of IgG antibodies using ELISA test developed by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune.