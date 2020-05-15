ICMR tests over 20 lakh people for COVID-19, daily testing crosses 90,000-mark

The Indian Council of Medical Research has tested over 20 lakh people so far for COVID-19 and more than 90,000 people are being tested daily to check for the virus.

As of May 15, India has tested a total of 20,399,52 individuals for SARS-CoV-2. Daily testing has also increased to over 90,000 over the last few days.

The testing capacity has also increased in the country to 1,00,000 tests per day through 509 government and private laboratories, Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR said.

On May 14, a total of 92,911 tests were conducted for COVID-19. Similarly, 92, 791 tests were conducted for COVID-19 on May 13.

India has so far reported a total number of 81,970 COVID-19 positive cases with 2,649 deaths and the fatality rate has been pegged at 3.23 percent.

So far, a total of 27,920 people have been discharged with 1,685 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours.

"This takes the total recovery rate at 34.06 percent," the ministry of health and family welfare said.

Today, the Group of Ministers (GoM) also had their 15th meeting on COVID-19. As per the data from the health ministry, 79 percent of India's positive COVID-19 cases have accumulated in 30 municipal areas of the country.

As of today, a total of 8,694 facilities including 919 dedicated COVID hospitals, 2,036 COVID Health Centres and 5,739 COVID Care Centres with a total of 2,77,429 beds for severe and critical cases, 29,701 ICU beds and 5,15,250 isolation beds in care centres, are available.

Currently, there are 18,855 ventilators available to combat COVID-19 in the country.

The central government today also said that it has provided 84.22 lakh N95 masks and 47.98 lakh Personal Protective Equipments to the States, union territories, and Central Institutions.

In terms of domestic production of PPEs, domestic manufacturers have reached the production capacity of nearly 3 lakh PPEs per day and about 3 lakh N-95 masks per day.

As India is currently utilising over 90 percent of its testing capacity for COVID-19, the government said that it has procured and ordered Advance machines for ramping up the testing facility.

Recently, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had been equipped with the COBAS 6800, a fully automated, high-end machine for performing real-time PCR testing COVID-19 with a high throughput of test around 1200 samples in 24 hours.