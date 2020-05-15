  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

ICMR tests over 20 lakh people for COVID-19, daily testing crosses 90,000-mark

Updated : May 15, 2020 06:12 PM IST

As of May 15, India has tested a total of 20,399,52 individuals for SARS-CoV-2.
On May 14, a total of 92,911 tests were conducted for COVID-19.
Currently, there are 18,855 ventilators available to combat COVID-19 in the country.
ICMR tests over 20 lakh people for COVID-19, daily testing crosses 90,000-mark

You May Also Like

3rd stimulus package: Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure; proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act

3rd stimulus package: Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure; proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore finance facility to fund agri projects for farmers

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore finance facility to fund agri projects for farmers

Tata Motors plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

Tata Motors plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement