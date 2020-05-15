Healthcare ICMR tests over 20 lakh people for COVID-19, daily testing crosses 90,000-mark Updated : May 15, 2020 06:12 PM IST As of May 15, India has tested a total of 20,399,52 individuals for SARS-CoV-2. On May 14, a total of 92,911 tests were conducted for COVID-19. Currently, there are 18,855 ventilators available to combat COVID-19 in the country. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365