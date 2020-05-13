ICMR starts recruiting COVID-19 patients for WHO solidarity trial

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has started recruiting COVID-19 patients under the World Health Organisation's (WHO) solidarity trial which attempts to find effective treatment for the novel coronavirus.

The trial has been approved at nine sites so far in the country.

"The required regulatory and ethical approvals have already been obtained and clinical trial sites have started to recruit patients in the trial," Dr Sheela Godbole, senior scientist,ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI) and National Coordinator for the solidarity trial in India said.

The ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI) is the national coordination site for the trial in India.

Four potential anti-viral agents, namely Remdesivir, Chloroquine/Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir-Ritonavir and Lopinavir-Ritonavir with Interferon (β1a) are to be evaluated in the trial, Prof (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Secretary Department of Health Research and Director General ICMR said.

Standard care and the four potential treatment options will be studied and assessed under the trial.

The Solidarity trial provides simplified procedures to enable even overloaded hospitals to participate, ICMR added.

‘Solidarity’ is an international clinical trial to compare four treatment options against standard of care to assess their relative effectiveness against COVID-19, WHO states.

Multiple countries are participating in the solidarity trial and by enrolling patients across geographies. The trial aims to rapidly discover whether any of the drugs slow disease progression or improve survival.

"Importantly, this initiative provides for both speed and scale," ICMR said.

Over 100 countries have requested participation in the global solidarity trial.