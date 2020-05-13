  • SENSEX
ICMR starts recruiting COVID-19 patients for WHO solidarity trial

Updated : May 13, 2020 08:36 PM IST

The Solidarity trial provides simplified procedures to enable even overloaded hospitals to participate, ICMR added.
The trial aims to rapidly discover whether any of the drugs slow disease progression or improve survival.
Over 100 countries have requested participation in the global solidarity trial.
