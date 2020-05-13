Healthcare ICMR starts recruiting COVID-19 patients for WHO solidarity trial Updated : May 13, 2020 08:36 PM IST The Solidarity trial provides simplified procedures to enable even overloaded hospitals to participate, ICMR added. The trial aims to rapidly discover whether any of the drugs slow disease progression or improve survival. Over 100 countries have requested participation in the global solidarity trial. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365